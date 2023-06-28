Ardor Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $68.08 million and $737,991.15 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

