Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 679,142 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

