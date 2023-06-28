argenx SE to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%.
argenx Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of argenx stock opened at $380.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
