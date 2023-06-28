Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

ANET stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.32. 448,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,981. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.