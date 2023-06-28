Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

