ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 18.4%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) was down 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 353,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

ASAP Trading Down 18.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ASAP worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

