Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 100,494 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $51,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

