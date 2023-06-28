Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 228,195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 217.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,195 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $64,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

