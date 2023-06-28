Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $66,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

