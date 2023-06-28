Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84,943 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $171,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.48 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19. The company has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

