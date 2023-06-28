Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 534,302 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 534,302 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $96,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,682 shares of company stock worth $10,057,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.