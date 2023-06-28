ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 42.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 173,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 58.71%. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

