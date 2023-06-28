ATN International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

ATN International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 323.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4,200.0%.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. ATN International has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

