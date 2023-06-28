Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 1,244.1% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Auddia during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 1,280,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,243. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

