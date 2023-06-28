Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.58. 541,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,327. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

