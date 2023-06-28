Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

