AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

