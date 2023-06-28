Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.57 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $653.85 million and $28.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00018495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.60 or 1.00049848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75731877 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $33,347,281.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.