B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.39 (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM stock traded down GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 388.88 ($4.94). 17,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.34 and a beta of 0.63. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 280.06 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 402 ($5.11). The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £4,953 ($6,297.52). 80.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Stories

