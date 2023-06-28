B. Riley Weighs in on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NovaGold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. The consensus estimate for NovaGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.