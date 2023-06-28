Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.93. 61,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,666. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.09 and a 12-month high of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

