Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Financial Comparison

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selina Hospitality and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 382.46%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 67.27%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Bally’s.

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Bally’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Bally’s $2.26 billion 0.31 -$425.55 million ($4.64) -3.30

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Bally’s -10.80% -4.13% -0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Bally’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games. The company owns and manages Twin River Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Dover Casino Resort in Dover, Delaware; Black Hawk hotel in Black Hawk, Colorado; Kansas City Casino in Kansas City, Missouri; Vicksburg Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Atlantic City Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Shreveport Casino & Hotel in Shreveport, Louisiana; Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Evansville Casino & Hotel in Evansville, Indiana; Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Illinois; and Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

