Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $155.32 million and $4.92 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 135,831,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,031,638 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

