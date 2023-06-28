Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.73. Approximately 190,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 559,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.14). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.4299065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

