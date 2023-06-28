Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.73. Approximately 190,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 559,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Featured Articles
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.