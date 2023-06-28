Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

