Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $41.20.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.