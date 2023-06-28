Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $282.94 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.40 or 0.06082855 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,617,358 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,017,358 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

