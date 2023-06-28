Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.44. 771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

