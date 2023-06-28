BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANFP traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

