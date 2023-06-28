Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.