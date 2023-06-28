BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

