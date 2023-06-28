Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

