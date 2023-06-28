Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,155.62 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $585.46 billion and approximately $14.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00748890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00123311 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017135 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,414,475 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
