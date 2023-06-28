BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0550 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $989,575.79 and approximately $1,804.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,274.09 or 0.99986274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07997342 USD and is up 24.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,717.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

