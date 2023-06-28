BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $452.99 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $452.99 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,118,759.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

