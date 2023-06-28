Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider David M. Epstein Sells 25,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 23,952,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 908,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,577 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

