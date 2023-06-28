Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

