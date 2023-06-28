BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 142,655 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.54.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.