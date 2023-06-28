BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 142,655 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.54.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
