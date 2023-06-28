Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,085 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 2.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

OWL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 753,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

