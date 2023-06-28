B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.18) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 640 ($8.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.53).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.6 %

BME stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 590.60 ($7.51). The company had a trading volume of 2,907,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.43 and a beta of 1.06.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

