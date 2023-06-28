Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.04 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

