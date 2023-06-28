Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bridge Oracle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $239,341.33 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

