BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Financial Comparison

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 7.74% 3.36% 1.35% BrightSpire Capital 8.55% 8.92% 2.38%

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 800.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.07%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and BrightSpire Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.63 million 1.61 $40.64 million $0.33 22.17 BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 6.98 $45.79 million $0.10 68.31

BrightSpire Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Empire State Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy-efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

