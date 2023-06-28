British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Lessened by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.4 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 2,599,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,049. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

