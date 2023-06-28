Brokerages Set Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) PT at $59.00

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

