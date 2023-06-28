Brokerages Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $15.44

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Enhabit by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHAB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $590.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

