Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT at $51.80

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

LNXSF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

