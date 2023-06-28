Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $14.22

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,322 shares of company stock worth $2,027,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

