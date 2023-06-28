Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

