BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.80

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$101.80 and traded as high as C$105.83. BRP shares last traded at C$104.69, with a volume of 124,315 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.60.

BRP Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.47.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 13.4405229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

