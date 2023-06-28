BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

